Region's newly created credit union celebrates international day in unique format

The timing of the event, ‘Co-operation for a Prosperous World’ on October 16, immediately follows the coming together of Just Credit Union with FAIRshare, Money Box and MWS Credit Unions.

They can now serve an expanded region covering Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Worcester, Newcastle under Lyme, Staffordshire, Herefordshire, Wye Forest, Malvern Hills and Stoke.

And this month’s annual event marks the 77th anniversary of International Credit Union Day.

Steve Barras, Development Manager at Just Credit Union, said: “This year credit unions across the world will be celebrating under the theme of ’Co-operation for a Prosperous World’.

“This is particularly timely for Just Credit Union who in the spirit of co-operation have this month brought together several credit unions serving similar geographies to create a single dynamic credit union to better serve all our members and help build prosperity across the region.”

Steve continued: “This is a great opportunity to strengthen the credit union movement in the area and we can now offer the ethical financial option of a credit union to areas that until now have not had access.

“Over the coming weeks and months our members will see improvements to the products and services we are able to offer, but our ethos and principle will remain unchanged.

“Like credit unions across the world we exist to raise the standard of living and better the lifestyle of our members and make an economic contribution to the communities we serve.”

Steve Barras, Just Credit Union’s Development Manager, says credit unions were not-for-profit financial co-operatives that provided an effective and viable alternative to for-profit financial institutions for more than 411 million members in 104 countries worldwide.

More than 74,000 credit unions existed globally, providing a plethora of financial services for their members - recognized as a force for positive economic and social change.

Said Steve: “International Credit Union Day is organized by the World Council of Credit Unions and each year the event affords the opportunity to remember credit unions’ proud history and promote awareness of - and support for - the credit union and financial co-operative difference.

“This year Just Credit Union is very much looking to the future.

“The core of any credit union is our community. The members are the lifeblood of our organisation and their continued support is what will fuel our success.”

He added: “We remain steadfast in our vision to grow the business by reaching more members through community engagement, partnering with key local businesses, and continuing to offer fair, ethical and inclusive financial products to all members of our community.”

Those who are interested can find out more about Just Credit Union’s affordable loans and secure easy access savings account by visiting justcreditunion.org or calling 01743 252325.