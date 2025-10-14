New Butchery Academy to shape the future of food skills

Leading the initiative is award-winning butcher and mentor, Matt Edwards.

Matt, a Food Manufacturing Work-Based Learning Practitioner at Cambria and former WorldSkills UK gold medallist, has already been passing on his expertise to learners.

He recently supported Gabi Wilson, from NPTC Group in Newtown, ahead of her entry in the cooking category at EuroSkills in Denmark.

Gabi and her tutors specifically sought Matt’s sector knowledge and competition experience, further cementing his reputation as one of the UK’s leading industry figures.

“It was a pleasure to work with Gabi and help her refine her butchery skills in preparation for EuroSkills,” said Matt.

“With the new Butchery Academy at Coleg Cambria, we’ll soon be offering classes not only to trainee butchers but also to chefs and members of the public. It’s about showcasing the craft and inspiring the next generation.”

The Academy will operate from the state-of-the-art training kitchen launched earlier this year in partnership with The Savoy Educational Trust at Yale in Wrexham.

This cutting-edge facility, part-funded by the Trust, sits alongside Iâl Restaurant in the college’s £21m Hafod building.

Matt began his journey at just 14, working in a local butcher’s shop before gaining experience at award-winning outlets including Swans Farm Shop (Treuddyn), Jones’s Butchers (Llangollen), and with Steve Vaughan in Penyffordd.

Now, instead of serving behind the counter, he is focused on nurturing the sector’s future talent through mentoring, competitions, and outreach.

Kate Muddiman, Cambria’s Work-based Learning Manager, highlighted his influence: “By connecting expertise from different colleges, we are ensuring young people have the best possible preparation to compete internationally.

“Skills-based education is about creating opportunities, raising aspirations, and showing learners that their craft can open doors to global success.”

In addition to his role at Cambria, Matt is also an Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales ambassador, promoting the trade in schools and championing a profession that is increasingly in demand.