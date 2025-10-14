Ludlow Cancer Support Group raises £750 at its Macmillan Coffee Morning

Join us on Friday, October 24 and wear pink!

Ludlow Cancer Support Group is proud of its members and their continuous efforts in raising money for a variety of cancer-related charities, and on Friday 24 October we will be fund-raising for life-saving research and life-changing support for Breast Cancer Now’s Wear It Pink Day.

LCSG members Lynda Lloyd and Jenny James enjoy a coffee

Every year, thousands of people wear pink for breast cancer to spread awareness of the disease. Members of LCSG will once again ‘dress up’ in support of this charity, and we hope members of the public will join us on this occasion. We will meet in the Parish Room of St. Peter’s Church from 10.15am, with Line Dancing and Singing, and from 11.15am, members will be shown how to play whist!

LCSG members Rita and Lawrence Rogers

We will put this knowledge to good account at our meeting on Friday, November 14, but on Friday, October 24, visitors can join in, or just sit, chat and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee. Proceeds from our raffle will be donated to Breast Cancer Now, together with any donations.

Ludlow Cancer Support Group meets in the Parish Centre, St. Peter’s Church, Henley Road, Ludlow, SY8 1QZ, on the second and fourth Friday of each month, except August.

Friends and family are welcome, and a sandwich lunch with a piece of cake is available at a cost of £3.50.

LCSG members Lorna Osborne and Sybil Marsh

For more information visit ludlowcancersupport.org, call 01584 875438 or email rosemary.wood3@gmail.com