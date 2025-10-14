Free digital media training for Market Drayton businesses

Local businesses in Market Drayton are being offered a series of free digital media workshops aimed at helping them thrive online, attract more customers, and support the town’s high street. The initiative is funded by Market Drayton Town Council and delivered by the experts at Make it Market Drayton, a project dedicated to driving the local economy and increasing footfall in the town.

The workshops are open to all local traders and will cover practical, hands-on skills to improve online visibility, connect with customers, and grow businesses effectively.

Free Digital media workshops by Make it Market Drayton

The first four sessions include:

The Importance of Websites – Tuesday, October 21, 10am–12 noon - learn how to boost your online presence and attract more local customers.

Getting Found in Search Engines – Wednesday, November 5, 3–5pm - discover simple ways to improve your visibility on Google and draw more visitors.

Using Social Media – Wednesday, November 19, 2–4pm - find out how to use social media effectively to connect with customers without spending hours online.

Email Marketing – Wednesday, December 3, 4–6pm - learn how to use email newsletters to keep in touch with customers and grow your business in Market Drayton.



Helen McCabe, Clerk at Wem Rural Parish Council and spokesperson for the project, said: “These workshops give Market Drayton businesses practical tools to thrive online, increase footfall in the town, and engage with customers more effectively. To provide the level of support each business needs, spaces are limited to just 12 participants per session, so early booking is essential.”

free digital media workshops in Market Drayton

To reserve your place, businesses can sign up via Eventbrite at eventbrite.co.uk/o/make-it-market-drayton-110977545721 or email helen@makeitmarketdrayton.com for more information.