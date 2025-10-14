Crosstalk with Di Harmer: God with us

These words are repeated I the New Testament, in Hebrews 13.5... "God has said never will I leave you. Never will I forsake you." The Lord our God walks with us throughout our lives. We are His beloved children - writes Di Harmer, of Belle Vue Methodist Church, Shrewsbury.

Recently my family treated me to a surprise holiday in County Kerry, Southern Ireland. We stayed in beautiful countryside near Killarney - such a very special time in God's beautiful Creation. So often I was aware of God's presence with us.

Towering coastal cliffs spoke of His awesome majesty, powerful crashing waves of His power and strength - the precious tiny ladybird rescued from the dangerous roadside - love and care of God's Creation - the joy and fun through the humour and chatter of the pony-trap driver, and of course his handsome and very clever horse, Cooper.

The unspoilt beauty of God's Creation all around us - blue skies, summer rain, blackberries in the hedgerows filled with the scent of honeysuckle - glorious birdsong, deer roaming free in the many woods - majestic mountains, sparkling waterfalls, quiet pools and lakes.

Help us, Lord, to care for Your Creation!

The obedience and love of Mary, Jesus's mother, seen in the beautiful wayside statues, thankfulness to enter His Church, to pray, to light a candle and remember Jesus, the Light of the world. Dipping fingers in the Holy Water to sign His cross on my forehead - a holy moment.

The kindness of God reflected in the people we met - God's love for His Creation as seen n the swan parents caring for their three cygnets, and most especially in my wonderful family.

Our Lord is always with us, through all the ups and downs of life.

May you know His presence with you and find Him in all you see and experience.

Submitted via D Onions, Churches Together in Shrewsbury