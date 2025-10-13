Students' careers get off to a flying start at RAF show
Students at City of Wolverhampton College got the chance to sit in a scale model of a Red Arrows' hawk at an RAF careers event at the Wellington Road campus, in Bilston.
The RAF Town Show - on Friday, September 26, was an opportunity to take part in a range of activities and get information on the range of job roles available in the service.
Around 500 students attended the event and got hands-on with systems used by the RAF Regiment, tried on equipment worn by RAF air crew, watched cookery demonstrations by RAF chefs in a field catering tent and spoke to members of the sidecar display team.
They also learnt about the role of the specialist air and space operations team, donned virtual reality headsets to see how the service is at the forefront of technology and spoke to staff from the West Midlands careers engagement team at RAF Cosford about career opportunities in the Regular or Reserve force.
The event - which was organised in partnership with the Department of Work and Pensions - was opened up to the local community the following day.