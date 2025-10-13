Students' careers get off to a flying start at RAF show

The RAF Town Show - on Friday, September 26, was an opportunity to take part in a range of activities and get information on the range of job roles available in the service.

Around 500 students attended the event and got hands-on with systems used by the RAF Regiment, tried on equipment worn by RAF air crew, watched cookery demonstrations by RAF chefs in a field catering tent and spoke to members of the sidecar display team.

Visitors to the show got the chance to sit in the RAF Hawk. Picture: City of Wolverhampton College

They also learnt about the role of the specialist air and space operations team, donned virtual reality headsets to see how the service is at the forefront of technology and spoke to staff from the West Midlands careers engagement team at RAF Cosford about career opportunities in the Regular or Reserve force.

The event - which was organised in partnership with the Department of Work and Pensions - was opened up to the local community the following day.

Students chatted to RAF staff about career opportunities in the service. Picture: City of Wolverhampton College

Visitors to the show got the lowdown on the role of the RAF and careers available. Picture: City of Wolverhampton College