Scary ghost stories coming to Ludlow Assembly Rooms
Four twisted tales to liven up your Halloween, from award-winning writers Simon Longman, Florence Espeut-Nickless, Anne Odeke and Rosa Torr, directed by BAFTA winner Elle While at Pentabus's home in Ludlow. With illusion design from Olivier-nominated magician John Bulleid.
By contributor Tom Pence
Even More…. Ghost Stories by Candlelight, is heading to Ludlow Assembly Rooms on Tuesday, October 28.
For more information and to book your tickets, head to: ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk/show/even-more-ghost-stories-by-candlelight/
Full tour info available here: pentabus.co.uk/even-more-ghost-stories-candlelight-0