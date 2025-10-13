Ghostly goings on for Stacey and Kevin in 2:22 A Ghost Story at Birmingham Alex

While Kevin is no stranger to the stage, Stacey made her debut in Danny Robbins’ classic play in 2024, a very different aspect of her career, as the star is known for her investigative journalism documentaries, which have covered everything from exposures on the plight of former child soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the sordid details of sex trafficking and underage sex slavery in Cambodia. The woman is fearless and should be applauded for bravery on the missions she has undertaken, but what prompted Stacey to make the transition from TV to live theatre?

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton star as Jenny and Sam. Picture: Helen Murray

“Well when you are making these documentaries you are essentially story telling really,” Stacey said, “and this is just a different art form. You are still telling a story, you are still trying to read people in the rehearsal room, finding out what makes that person tick and figuring out what is important to that person, so it wasn’t a huge leap.”

“I love it. When I did the audition, I didn’t know what to expect. It was unknown territory. I really enjoyed the audition and then the rehearsal room was a treat. I really love it and enjoy being on stage,” Stacey said.

Shvorne Marks and Grant Kilburn as Lauren and Grant. Picture: Helen Murray

The play is written by broadcaster and journalist Danny Robins, whose best-selling book “Into the Uncanny” explores a host of different aspects of the supernatural. It is apparent that Danny Robins wants to believe, but isn’t quite there yet. “2:22 A Ghost Story” is his creative outlet.

New parents, Jenny and Sam are in the throws of renovating their forever home, but Jenny becomes increasingly terrified as at 2:22am every morning the sound of a man crying and moving around the house can be heard. Sam is very skeptical and puts it down to Jenny being a new Mum with all the trauma that comes with a young baby, but nevertheless invites their friends Lauren and Ben over for dinner to distract Jenny. Ben however is a believer in the supernatural and so he and Lauren agree to stay until the witching hour of 2:22am to see what happens. Is Jenny imagining the ghost, or not?

Stacey plays the role of Jenny in the play. Of course Stacey is skilled in TV presenting, but presenting as yourself and playing a character in front of a theatre audience are two completely different things.

Stacey Dooley as Jenny, a young Mum on the edge. Picture: Helen Murray

She told me, “My character Jenny, has parallels with me. She is a knacked Mum, they are doing heir house up, her man has been away working, so there are lots of things about her I can relate to and I remember that heightened anxiety when you have your first baby, so I just tried to tap into that.”

This was obviously the perfect role for Stacey’s debut, but how did she feel on that very first night of the play, stepping out on stage as someone else instead of herself for the first time?

“Oh it was electric; I loved it,” she said. “I am lucky, I am never really crippled with nerves. I loved the grandeur of it all, performing at the Gieldgud Theatre in the West End, being with actors and it all felt very grown up, she laughed. “Yes I was apprehensive, but I just enjoyed it so much that when the opportunity of the tour presented itself, for me it was a no-brainer,” she concluded.

We are thrilled Stacey felt that way because now we get to see her in the role once again.

Star of the BBC hit TV show Strictly Come Dancing, Kevin Clifton, who Stacey shares the beautiful baby Minnie with, plays her husband on stage, Sam.

Kevin told me, “Sam is a bit of a know it all, and the thinks he has the answers to everything in reason and logic and scientific facts. Jenny is a woman on the edge, but he is definitely a skeptic.”

Alongside Stacey and Kevin, Shvorne Marks plays Lauren and Grant Kilburn plays Ben. The cast has gelled well and Stacey said the four of them have become dear pals.

Stacey admitted she has learned a lot from watching these experienced actors and because the cast changes regularly, it keeps the play fresh.

Kevin observed “It is has been good for Stacey to see different actors play the parts in the West End, and then different actors again on the tour, so the show feels different all the time.”

Audiences across the country vary it seems. “London audiences are a bit sort of, come on then, impress me, let’s see what you’ve got” said Stacey, “yet Milton Keynes was a great crowd. I really believe that regional theatre is so important. Everyone should have access to quality theatre. That is why we said yes to the tour because we appreciate that not everyone can get on a train and to down to London.”

Well said Stacey, I totally agree. Theatre is not just entertainment, but escapism and thought-provoking and everyone should be able to enjoy it.

I wondered, given her journalistic background, if Stacey had researched the supernatural prior to taking on her role. She laughed when I asked her.

“Of course I had a nosey, but I have never investigated that side of society,” she said. “I did however research Danny Robins who wrote the play. He is a very nice man, a dream,“ she said.

“If pushed, I would air on the side of Team Skeptic rather than Team Believe, but actually I want to be Team Believe, in fact I am desperate to be Team Believe, but I am just not quite there yet,” she laughed.

I am exactly of the same opinion. Science tells me there is no such thing as ghosts, but then there are things that are unexplained and there is nowhere like a theatre for ghosts, so maybe Stacey will change her mind by the end of the tour.

Four-time British Latin champion dancer and choreographer, Kevin has appeared on stage many times, mainly in musical theatre productions, which have included “Strictly Ballroom”’ “Rock of Ages”’ “Dirty Dancing”, and of course “Chicago”, as well as being a principal dancer on the “Burn the Floor” dance tour which was literally a trailblazer for bringing the world of dance to theatre.

“Although I competed professionally in international dance competitions, theatre was always a passion for me and when I joined the “Burn the Floor” dance company and toured the world and played Broadway, I just felt so at home, “ he said.

“Strictly really came off the back of that and I really only thought I would do Strictly for a year or two and then fully commit to theatre, but I didn’t bank on enjoying Strictly as much as I did and I ended up doing seven years,” Kevin told me. “But I feel as if I left at the right time because there were so many theatre opportunities happening and so I feel as if my career has worked out just as I wanted it to really.”

There is much more come from Stacey and Kevin when the “2:22 A Ghost Story” tour ends. Kevin hinted at producing projects next year, as well as pantomime the festive season, while we can expect Stacey back on our screens with more documentaries in the future, but for now, they are both happily enjoying the tour and loving life with little Minnie.

Opening night at the Birmingham Alex is Kevin’s birthday too, so if you are in the audience, be sure to wish him many happy returns and give him a wave.

Will you be Team Skeptic, or Team Believe? Catch “2:22 A Ghost Story” at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre from October 13-18 and then you can decide.

For tickets visit atgtickets.com or call 0333 009 6690.