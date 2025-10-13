Exhibition at Dudley Archives: 'From Agenoria to Beeching - The first and last days of steam in Dudley'

The exhibition will consist mainly of two sets of exhibits – one illustrating the first days of steam railways in the Dudley area between 1830 and 1860, and the second illustrating the final days of steam in the area, from the late 1950s and early 1960s. The early material is from the Dudley Archive collection and will illustrate the Earl of Dudley’s Shut End (Kingswinford) railway and the locomotive Agenoria, that ran between Ashwood Basin and Shut End in Pensnett from 1829 to 1864, together with some early pictures of Dudley station.

The Agenoria 1829. Image: Black Country Society

The second set of photographs will be from the Terry Hyde Collection held by the Black Country Society. Terry Hyde is a Black Country man and during his early years, he and his friend David Wilson became train spotters and managed to photograph some unique images of engines and trains that operated in the region.

Steam in the 1960s. Picture: Black Country Society

The event was opened on Saturday, October 11, by local author and former President of the Black Country Society, Ned Williams.

Attendance at the exhibition is free during the opening hours of Dudley Archives: Tuesday 10am to 5pm, Wednesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm.