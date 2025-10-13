Elvis the Younger Years comes to town

Parish priest Father Stuart Howes explains: "The music is specially selected to show off the musical talents of Elvis Presley in his youthful days, before he evolved into what might be termed his Viva Las Vegas years."

He went on to say: "It will be a fun night for dyed-in-the-wool Elvis fans and for music lovers who might be curious to learn why Elvis is seen as such a massive influence on pop music and popular culture.

"It will make an early Christmas present for the Elvis aficionados in your life!"

Elvis the Younger Years

The concert will take place on Friday, December 19, doors open at 7pm and tickets cost £10, under 16s will be free. A bar will be available.

For tickets call 01952 475831 or visit Spinning Around Records in New Street, Wellington.

Father Stuart added: "I'd like to thank Spinning Around Records for sponsoring this tribute to Elvis Presley."