Ellesmere farmers named as Community Farming Heroes

The Oteley Estate is a 2,000-acre mixed livestock and arable enterprise that encompasses Beef Shorthorn and Highland cattle, sheep and pigs, and 900 acres of combinable crops.

The private estate that overlooks the mere, is run by Ian and Clare with the support of Ian’s father, Robert Mainwaring. It has remained in the same family since the 1500s.

Ahead of the 10th annual Back British Farming Day in September, the NFU asked supporters to nominate local farmers and growers who provide a special service to the local community, to thank them for the work they do that goes beyond day-to-day farming.

Clare and Ian Mainwaring with their Highland Cattle

An NFU spokesperson said: “British farmers and growers are the backbone of rural communities and this year we asked the public to nominate their local 'Community Farming Hero'. From producing food that their local community loves to buy, taking care of and encouraging nature on their farm, or spending time teaching local children and opening up their farm, thank you to everyone who nominated.”

The Oteley Estate has an on-site farm shop and café, which are open Thursday to Sunday, and regular events are held on the farm. The farm shop sells Oteley’s homegrown beef, lamb and pork, alongside Oteley Made pies and meals, fresh produce, and a range of local food, drinks, and gifts.

Oteley's sign in the stableyard

Clare Mainwaring said: “It was an unexpected and wonderful surprise to receive our nomination. We are very grateful to our local community for their support, to the NFU for providing a platform for farmers and growers to receive recognition, and to our dedicated team for the help they have given us growing the business.

The on-site cafe at Oteley

“Like most farmers, we care passionately about our land and community, and see the importance in sharing the produce that comes from our local landscape with the people who live here. That’s why we open the farm gates to our community, with events like Open Farm Sunday, and provide a farm shop and café to reduce food miles. Ellesmere is a wonderful place to live and visit. Make sure you come and see us soon!”

The Oteley Estate’s café and farm shop autumn/winter opening hours are Thursday to Sunday from 10am – 3pm. Find out more at oteley.com.