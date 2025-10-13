Community writers pen new murder mystery to support charities

The annual initiative by The Write Word Group challenges members to collaboratively write and publish a book within one year. This year’s project distinguishes itself by assigning each member the task of creating and developing a unique character, resulting in a multi-layered narrative that combines diverse voices and perspectives. Over the course of the year, weekly sessions focused on plot development, world-building, critical editing, and refinement, ensuring the novella is both cohesive and compelling.

Dying to Write, Murder Mystery written by nine ladies from The Write Word group.

“We are delighted to share the results of this year’s project,” said Stella Ashbrook, founder with Jane Gill of The Write Word Group. “What began as an ambitious challenge has become a testament to the strength of collaboration and the creativity of our members. The finished novella is a work we are extremely proud of, and we are honoured to dedicate it to raising funds for two charities making a real difference in people’s lives.”

The group benefitted from the mentorship of acclaimed authors during the writing process. Liz Hyder, award-winning novelist, provided guidance on world-building, while celebrated local author Kate Long contributed expertise in character studies and narrative development. Their professional input proved invaluable in shaping the finished work.

Funds raised will go directly to The Trussell Trust, a leading organisation working to end hunger and poverty across the UK, and their local food bank of Whitchurch, Shropshire will see the benefit. As well as The Rural Charity, which provides vital support to rural communities.

The novella will be available for purchase through various outlets in Shropshire and selected retailers including MOOand BOOM, Green End, Whitchurch from November 6.

About The Write Word Group

The Write Word Group is a community-based collective at MOOand BOOM of nine lady writers dedicated to producing one book annually. Each project combines the group’s commitment to creativity with its mission to raise funds and awareness for charitable causes.