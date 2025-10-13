Calverhall Foxes v Grasshoppers – top of the table clash

The Foxes won the toss (yes, that’s a thing indoors too!) and bravely sent the Hoppers in to bat. Within four balls, a wicket fell to No 3 — and suddenly The Foxes started to believe! Mr Whitchurch followed up with a “wicket” first ball… only to be informed it was a no-ball, thanks to the fascinating rule that you can’t pitch it less than halfway down the hall. Lesson learned.

What followed was a tight few overs by No 2. The Reformer picked up one of the Hoppers’ six wickets, while the team learned valuable new rules, like how overthrows count as extra runs (who knew?!). Despite the chaos, the Hoppers were held to 132 — a total they claimed was “impressive restraint” from The Foxes. We’ll take it.

Then came the chase. Mr Ightfield and Mr Whitchurch opened, bravely facing the fast indoor bounce. Ightfield middled one beautifully executing a cross bat shoulder high shot — straight to a fielder. No. 3 joined Whitchurch, the scoreboard started to tick, and then… another wicket (too much cake).

Enter The Wicket Whisperer, Joe — flexing his new protein-powered form with an immediate top edge that soared straight into the roof. (Yes, that’s out. And yes, it looked glorious.) The steadfast No. 2 tried to hold the fort, but the Hoppers’ experience began to show. Finally, The Reformer was left to mount a solo chase, ending in the 7th over with one last majestic blow, above the yellow line and out!

The verdict? Two games, two gutsy showings, and a whole heap of learning. The Grasshoppers — long-time indoor veterans — said they were genuinely impressed.

Final Score:

Grasshoppers 132 (30 of them extras!).

Foxes (somewhat less than that, but who’s counting?).

Onwards and upwards to the next Pool B battle!