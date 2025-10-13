Autumn Concert at Christ Church in Wellington this evening
There will be a special Autumn Concert at Christ Church in Wellington, featuring the New College Chorale and the Gallery Singers.
Taking place this evening (October 13) it will feature works by Phillip Stopford and Eric Whitacre.
Works being performed will include Missa Deus Nobiscum and Sleep.
The concert will commence at 7.30pm under the direction of Andy Slater with the musical accompaniment provided by Evy King at the piano.
Tickets will cost £10 and will include refreshments.