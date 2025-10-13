A Celtic Christmas UK tour comes to Staffordshire

Following a London sell-out in 2024, the Christmas touring show, now in its 10th year, will be staged in Stafford for the first time this year. As the name suggests, the audience can expect a Celtic twist on traditional Christmas favourites. The show promises to enchant and thoroughly entertain as Celtic rooted musicians perform the Christmas songs beloved of generations by candlelight.

Musical Director and accordionist Aine McLoughlin joins A Celtic Christmas this season. Recent theatre credits include Cabaret for the Kit Kat club at the Playhouse Theatre, London. On stage Aine will be joined by Jennie Jacob’s who recently covered and performed all three Dynamos in the West End production of Mamma Mia and Classical Brit award nominee Wendy Carr. Completing the band is violinist Josh Newman and guitarist Tom Palmer.

Caitlin Downie sings in A Celtic Christmas

The programme includes cherished carols such as Joy to the World and the Holly and the Ivy. This is Christmas music entwined with ancient festive folk tunes. Expect moments of foot tapping fun contrasting with powerful vocal performances of ethereal beauty. Appropriate for each and every generation.

Aaron Horlock enjoying performing in A Celtic Christmas

Producer Caitlin Downie explains, ‘When I first set out to create A Celtic Christmas in 2015, I wanted to give audiences a “Christmas starts here” show with true Christmas spirit at its core. We started on a village hall scale and we have built on our success each year. I am delighted that we’re able to perform in Stafford this year for the first time.’

One of the many traditional instruments as part of the show

Tickets are available via:

caitlindownie.com/a-celtic-christmas

gatehousetheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/a-celtic-christmas/