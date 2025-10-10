Tickets on sale for Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery's Museums are Magic: Halloween Special! event

Halloween Special! taking place on Friday 31st October 2025. Families are encouraged to come to the museum dressed in their Halloween finery where they will find wizardry, science, and spooky workshops for all the family to enjoy.

Visitors will discover a world where science meets sorcery, including a fun Science Show, where spellbinding experiments and magical tricks will spark curiosity and wonder. Little ones can let their imaginations run wild with face painting as they become their favourite magical creatures or haunting Halloween characters.

Aspiring witches and wizards will have the chance to concoct their own mysterious brews during our potion making workshops and craft their very own wand to unleash their magical powers. Plus, get creative with spell writing sessions, where families can invent enchanting spells to take home for a touch of everyday magic.

Don’t forget to come dressed to frighten off the ghosts and ghouls, as spooky costumes are highly encouraged.

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery

Jeremy Blandford, Deputy Portfolio Holder for Housing and Leisure, said: “Shropshire Council is thrilled to bring a magical and educational Halloween experience to the heart of Shrewsbury that allows families to come together and have a bit of spooky fun.”

Admission is by advance ticket. For more information and to book tickets visit www.shropshiremuseums.org.uk .

Tickets are £15 per child. There is no charge for babies under one or parents/ carers, but donations are welcome. Advance tickets are highly recommended to avoid disappointment. The event runs from 10.30 am – 3 pm on Friday 31 October