Restart a Heart Hero: Shropshire golf club praised for protecting community creatively

It is recommended that Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) maintain a temperature of 10 degrees or more. This is to ensure the battery doesn’t fail and the pads do not degrade. Alongside the proper regular checks, this ensures a defibrillator is always ‘rescue ready’.

There was no suitable location with an electricity supply available out on the course. However, the club still sought an answer to their problem.

The stand-alone cabinets, which have two solar panels and a turbine designed to withstand and harness storm force gales can usually be installed on any solid surface with bolts. However, with course being on National Trust land with stringent rules about the aesthetics, a bespoke solution - using an existing shelter for golfers and walkers – was designed.

Turtle’s bespoke hut installation for a unique wind and solar powered defib cabinet at Church Stretton Golf Club

The Restart a Heart Day initiative is led by Resuscitation Council UK, supported by British Heart Foundation, British Red Cross, St John Ambulance, the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, NHS England, Save a Life for Scotland, Save a Life Cymru, and Northern Ireland Ambulance.

Until last year, there was no viable solution for golf course and other remote places without power. Church Stretton Golf Club is an early adopter of Turtle Medical’s innovation, the first and only failsafe, off-grid defib solution which could save lives in countless remote locations.

Church Stretton Golf Club which has welcomed the creative approach to closing the care gap is being praised as a Restart a Heart Hero by Turtle for being determined to protect people and help increase out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rates.

Inside Church Stretton Golf Club’s hilltop hut – the defibrillator cabinet

Every second counts when a person goes into cardiac arrest; for every minute that passes without defibrillation, the chance of survival decreases by up to 10 per cent.

But in the most disadvantaged areas, the nearest 24/7 accessible defibrillator is on average a round trip of over a mile, or 1.8km, according to research supported by British Heart Foundation. In rural areas this can increase significantly.

Mike Dowson, the engineer behind the unique solar and wind powered defibrillator cabinet, said: “It’s important for our Restart a Heart Heroes like Church Stretton Golf Club to be celebrated. They were not satisfied to leave people at risk at the allotments, and they will inspire other similar destinations without electrical connection.

The turbine and two solar panels heating the defibrillator cabinet

“We spent two years undertaking research, development and feasibility studies because we knew there were too many villages, communities and leisure destinations where people were in a vulnerable position if they were to suffer a cardiac arrest.

“Shropshire is leading the way and there is an opportunity for many people to feel more protected, whether in their home, out walking or enjoying a round of golf.”

