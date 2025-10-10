Pentabus support the next generation of rural writing talent

ArtFlicks projects have received over 1.25 million views on TikTok alone, and former Young Writers have gone on to Olivier and Tinniswood award nominations. Garry Lewis (Billy Elliot, Gangs of New York) stars in first release.

“In every swipe, a story unfolds - brilliantly told and ranging from the hilarious to the edgy, political and heart-felt. These short digital films present the voices of a new generation, and we couldn’t be prouder of our Young Writers. We know they’re destined for brilliant careers that will shape the future of film, theatre and beyond." Joanna Freeman, Head of Engagement at Pentabus.

Eight emerging writers have been mentored and supported by both organisations to each create three 90 second films that will be released across the Art Flicks TikTok Channel.

Writer Mackenzie Steed commented, “It has been a career changing experience for me to expand my craft.”

ArtFlicks 2025.

ArtFlicks will be released over the next eight weeks across Rural Media’s ArtFlicks Channel: www.tiktok.com/@art_flicks

Noor Sobka described the National Young Writers Programme as, “an amazing, invaluable opportunity. I’m so sad it’s over. I hope I can continue to create comedy across theatre and screen and I’m looking forward to seeing the amazing things my cohort and this fantastic organisation do.”

The films include:

Scottish writer Eilidh Nurse’s Drifters, starring Gary Lewis (Billy Elliot, Gangs of New York).

East Anglian writer Emma-Louise Howell’s The Victim, The Flowers and The Reveal, starring Adam Wadsworth (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, West End) and Sidonie McClaren, recent RADA graduate.

ANALOGUE: Vol #1, #2 and #3 by Welsh writer Jacob Ethan Tanner, recently seen in Backstairs Billy.

Swallow by disabled writer Lucy Heathcote, which she also performs.

Newport based writer Mackenzie Steed’s The Last Excuse, starring Cerian Baulch (RCCSD) and Kerry Joy Stewart (Port Talbot Got A Banksy, Sherman and tour).

Noor Sobka’s Railway, News and Dating Show.

Liv, Lash, and Love by Roisin Ann Bonar, a Welsh writer and graduate of Pentabus Local Young Writers.

Keepsakes: The Champagne, The Flowers and The Shoes by Katie Walker-Cook.

Pentabus and Rural Media have been collaborating since 2021, with their digital work winning prizes and reaching wide audiences. Both organisations are committed to nurturing rural voices and championing bold, original storytelling.

Rachel Lambert, ArtFlicks Mentor and Creative Producer at Rural Media, commented, “ArtFlicks has always been a space for creative people to stretch different muscles and test themselves and the audience. The parameters across social media platforms are tight and its audience is ruthlessly demanding; thirsty for the new, the bold, and the challenging. Yet our creators never fail to deliver, and this tranche of young writers is no exception. We have loved working with them and can’t wait to see what they get up to next – watch this space!”

Applications for the 2026 National Young Writers cohort will open this winter at pentabus.co.uk/national-young-writers.