Law firm mfg solicitors unveil new tax and succession planning division

The firm has unveiled its new Tax and Succession Planning division which will be led by Partner and head of department Sally Smith, alongside Partner Peter Stephens and Legal Director, Scott Vanes.

Based across the firm’s offices in Worcestershire and Shropshire, the senior team of experts will advise clients on a range of matters including complex personal tax and legal issues, inheritance tax planning, tax and wealth optimisation, estates, and the establishment and administration of trusts. The team will also provide an additional focus on all tax matters relating to business and farming sectors.

l-r Peter Stephens, Sally Smith and Scott Vanes

Sally Smith, Partner and head of the Tax and Succession Planning division at mfg Solicitors said: “This exciting new division brings together expertise from across the firm but with the aim of providing clients with one dedicated team who will provide tailored advice on their tax and estate-related matters.

“It keeps those matters tightly managed and provides a seamless service for clients. Peter, Scott and I all have strong backgrounds in helping individuals, families and businesses to navigate complex tax laws and succession matters.

“Overall, the new division represents another expansion of the firm and marks an important step in providing clients with more tailored and comprehensive solutions for tax strategies, estate planning, and wealth preservation.

“We’re already seeing excellent results and interest from both new and existing clients who can see the benefits of what we offer and how we work.”

Readers looking for further information from the firm’s Tax and Succession Planning team can visit www.mfgsolicitors.com or email sally.smith@mfgsolicitors.com

mfg Solicitors has offices in Worcester, Birmingham, Kidderminster, Bromsgrove, Ludlow and Telford.