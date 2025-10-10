Courage has no age as 80-year-old Shrewsbury woman completes charity skydive

Fearless Pam isn’t one to sit back with a cuppa and put her feet up - instead, she recently launched herself out of a plane at Tilstock Airfield near Whitchurch, ticking off a major bucket list goal and proving once again that age is just a number.

Her high-flying adventure has already raised an impressive £1,400 for her favourite local charity, Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

Pam volunteers at the charity’s Greenacres Day Centre in Shrewsbury, a welcoming place where older people can enjoy a hot meal, friendly faces, and fun activities. With the charity celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Pam wanted to do something big to support their work helping older people facing loneliness and isolation.

Pam Windsor recently completed a 13,000ft skydive in aid of charity.

And this isn’t Pam’s first taste of adrenaline. She’s paraglided in Turkey, and for her 70th birthday, she tackled the world’s fastest zip wire in Eryri (Snowdonia). Now, as she counts down to turning 80 on 19th October, Pam decided it was time to go even higher - literally!

“I’ve often considered skydiving and thought if I don’t do it now, I never will,” said Pam. “It was very exciting, and people have been very generous in sponsoring me to raise money for a cause I’m very passionate about.”

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive at the charity, expressed her appreciation of Pam’s bravery and support by saying: “We are very grateful to Pam for taking on such an ambitious fundraising challenge. She’s living proof that the way age is changing.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation in support of Pam can do so at:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/pam-windsor-1

For more information and how to get involved in the Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin 75th Anniversary or even take on a challenge like Pam, please email fundraising@ageukstw.org.uk or call 01743 233 123.