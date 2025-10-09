Basketball team raises funds to help older people

The team have turned on-court mishaps into off-court goodwill by introducing a light-hearted fines system, raising £205 for the local independent charity that supports older people.

The initiative, launched at the start of the 2024/25 season, sees players hit with small fines for a variety of slip-ups both on and off the court. Offences range from missing lay-ups and throwing up an airball on a free throw, to being late for games or picking up a technical foul. Even failing to vote on team polls can result in a contribution to the charity pot!

While the fines are all in good humour, the Warriors have a serious goal in mind - to support small local charities that benefit the local community.

Shropshire Warriors have raised funds to support the vital work of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

A spokesperson from the team said: "We wanted a way to keep spirits high, hold each other accountable, and do something positive at the same time. The fine system has been a fun motivator for the players, and knowing it’s going towards Age UK STW gives everyone that extra push. Even when someone misses a lay-up, at least there’s a silver lining."

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin provides vital services for older residents, including support with health, wellbeing, and social activities. The Warriors’ efforts aim to contribute to these initiatives while strengthening their own sense of teamwork and responsibility.

Angela Goodman, Head of Income Generation, at the charity said: “We are most grateful for this donation from Shropshire Warriors. Every penny will go towards strengthening the vital services we provide to support the thousands of people in Shropshire and Telford who struggle with feelings of loneliness.”

The team plans to continue the scheme throughout the 2025/26 season, with hopes of presenting a sizeable donation to a foundation around amyloidosis.