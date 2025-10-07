Say hello to a haunting Halloween at Hockerhill

Open for adventures from Saturday 25th October until Sunday 2nd November, the family-favourite attraction in Brewood, Staffordshire, will be transformed with devilish decorations and will host a spine-chilling scavenger hunt offering families spellbinding encounters along the way.

Explore the vast play areas to hunt for wicked clues and piece together the riddle to receive a prize once the activity sheet is complete.

Guests can also sink their teeth into pumpkin carving taking place on Monday 27th October, with Hockerhill supplying everything families will need to carve a variety of faces. For added fun, join the fancy dress Halloween party on the 31st October, where Hockerhill will play spooktacular music and choose the best costume.

The go-kart track at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Tessa Giffard, co-founder of Hockerhill, said of the family-friendly Halloween event: “October half term is a brilliant time of year to get together with loved ones and family after a busy start to the school term. For our own children, it’s an opportunity to blow off some steam, create some new memories and breathe in some crisp autumnal air.

“This year, our Halloween trail will feature all your favourite seasonal objects including pumpkins, skeletons, spiders’ webs and plenty of witches and wizards, so we’re encouraging everyone to join us in their best fancy dress costume and get stuck in no matter the weather outside.”

The indoor space at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn has an impressive centrepiece in the form of a giant mock oak tree. Turrets, bridges and high-level walkways break away from the oak tree and offer both exploration, and physical and mental challenges with a bird’s eye view of the playbarn. Meanwhile the ‘Little Acorns’ area for babies and pre-schoolers houses a blackboard, a slide, magic mirrors and other climbing equipment.

The outdoor play area at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

For added excitement, the Hockerhill pedal go-kart track starts indoors before heading outside on a winding tarmac track where thrill seekers can channel their inner Formula 1 driver and set their best lap time.

The spacious outdoor area at Hockerhill includes zip lines, swings, slides, a sand pit and a bespoke toddler area as well as outdoor seating under a canopy for those who don’t mind the chillier weather.

At Hockerhill’s popular cafe, a selection of seasonal treats will be available including Halloween biscuits and candy apples, as well as its selection of warming soups and crusty bread, toasties and sandwiches, burgers, wood-fired pizzas, pasta dishes and salads.

Some of the indoor play areas at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Please note, an extra charge applies for pumpkin carving, and a £3 charge applies to those doing the scavenger hunt, with admission starting from £7.50 for adults, £8.50 for children 3 – 18 years, £5 for toddlers and under 1s enter for free.

Pre-booking is recommended. Please visit Hockerhill’s website: www.hockerhill.com for opening times and tickets.