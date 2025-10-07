Residents at Lime Trees Care Home delight in Andre Rieu screening in cosy cinema room

The cinema room at Lime Trees is designed to be a welcoming retreat, especially during the colder autumn and winter months, where residents can gather to watch films, concerts, and special screenings in a warm and inviting environment. Every Thursday, the cinema is open to the public, offering a unique opportunity for local residents to join the fun and experience the community atmosphere.

In addition to public viewings, the home also opens its cinema to local schools, providing a space for educational screenings, performances, and creative activities. Families, schools, and community groups are encouraged to book sessions by contacting the home directly.

Lime Trees is one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One care homes across the UK, providing the kindest care to older people. This autumn, new residents can take advantage of a special welcome offer, enjoying 4 weeks for the price of 3 when joining before 30th November 2025.

Visit Lime Trees Care Home in Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Gemma Francis, Acting Deputy Manager at HC-One’s Lime Trees Care Home, said:

"It was wonderful to see our residents light up as they watched Andre Rieu. Our cinema room is more than just a space for films – it’s a place for memories, laughter, and connection. We love opening our doors to the community and local schools, giving everyone a chance to enjoy these special experiences together. With the colder months approaching, it’s the perfect cosy retreat for residents and visitors alike."