Llangollen Railway welcomes new trust manager aboard

David brings a wealth of leadership experience across the cultural, heritage and local government sectors, including his role as a Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and senior leadership positions in local government. He has a proven track record in transformation, fundraising, volunteer engagement and community partnership building.

Speaking about his appointment, Davidsaid, “It is a huge honour to be appointed Trust Manager of the Llangollen Railway during a landmark year. This is a hugely exciting time as we celebrate 50 years of heritage railway running in the Dee Valley and look forward to our next half century. My focus will be on strengthening our sustainability, supporting our volunteers and ensuring the railway remains at the very heart of our community and visitor economy. Together, we can make sure that Llangollen Railway continues to inspire and delight for generations to come.”

David (third from the left) with some of the Llangollen Railway Board, Management and Commercial Team on Llangollen Station.

He added, “What makes this railway truly special is its incredible volunteer family. Their dedication and passion keep the railway running day-in, day-out and it’s a privilege to work alongside them. This is an especially busy and exciting time as we ramp up for our ever-popular Santa Special Season, which brings joy to so many families every Christmas. I also can’t wait to see the railway play a big part in the Llangollen Food Festival this weekend (11th & 12th October), where we are hosting 8 tempting food stalls and running our final evening Real Ale Train of the 2025 season on Saturday 11th”.

Chair of the Llangollen Railway Trust, Bob Creasey, welcomed the appointment, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome David as our new Trust Manager. He brings not only strong leadership and financial expertise but also a real passion for Llangollen and the wider Dee Valley. David is determined to work with us to increase footfall across the town and the wider region, ensuring the railway plays a central role in supporting the local economy. This is an exciting new chapter for the railway, and under David’s stewardship we are confident that Llangollen Railway will go from strength to strength.”

The Llangollen Railway is a volunteer-led heritage line running through the spectacular Dee Valley World Heritage Site from Llangollen to Corwen. It attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year and plays a key role in the cultural and economic life of North-East Wales.