Fancy trying your golfing skills at Bethpage Black?

Based at High Grosvenor, Bridgnorth, Infinity Golf Studio offers 2 full size Golf Simulators equipped with overhead launch monitors and high spec 4k projectors to offer crystal clear images and instant shot reaction and Bethpage Black is just one of over 1,000 courses from around the world where you can practice your skills.

Each bay can cater for up to 4 players, so if you’re looking for a venue to practice or just have fun with your friends, Infinity Golf Studio is the place for you!

Instant shot reaction

They also provide a virtual driving range and on-site refreshments.

There's no need for special clubs or ball markings, you can practice with your own equipment, they only ask that all shoes, clubs and golf balls are clean before use, because let’s be honest, nobody likes a mudball!