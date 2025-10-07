A new record for Whitchurch Rotary prostate screening

A total of 1,042 men were tested in little more than three hours last night (Monday), around 320 an hour passed through the testing room at Whitchurch Rugby Club.

Lines of men queued for their prostate screening blood test.

The blood samples, taken by a team of professional phlebotomists will now be analysed to detect any traces of prostate cancer.

The public screening initiative, which began in 2015, is believed to be Rotary's largest UK community healthcare project.