Telford builder McPhillips continues to invest in home-grown workforce

Josh Freestone-Gittins, 17; Jaydee O'Neill, 16; and Alfie Flack, 17; have all begun their NVQ Level 2 Construction Operatives apprenticeships, a two-year programme that allows them to earn while they learn.

McPhillips apprentices gain industry-recognised qualifications alongside valuable hands-on experience under the guidance of experienced mentors.

Managing director Paul Inions said: “We're delighted to welcome Josh, Jaydee and Alfie to McPhillips.

“Investing in young people and growing our own workforce is key to how we future-proof the business. Our projects may stretch far and wide, but we’re proud of our Shropshire roots and it’s a pleasure to take on three local youngsters. I wish them every success in their construction careers.”

Josh, whose first site is in Lichfield, said he’s looking forward to a long career in construction, while Alfie, who has joined the McPhillips’ team in Kenilworth, said he was particularly interested in getting behind the wheel of the large machines on site. Jaydee, who is on site in Stafford, said he was keen to learn every aspect of the role and progress to foreman or site manager.

Stuart Bishop, SHEQ manager at McPhillips, who oversees the company's apprenticeship programme, said: "Our apprenticeship programme has a strong track record of developing skilled construction professionals, as demonstrated by our recent success in the CECA West Midlands Awards when Kai Ginifer was named Most Promising Apprentice 2025.

“We’ll be watching Josh, Jaydee and Alfie closely to see who our next award winner will be!”

Around 30 per cent of McPhillips’ current 240-strong workforce has graduated through its in-house apprenticeship programme. The scheme, delivered in partnership with Telford

Successful apprentices receive industry-recognised qualifications including CSCS and CPCS cards, an NVQ Level 2, and some plant operating certificates, positioning them for long-term careers in the construction sector.

McPhillips, which is celebrating more than 60 years in business, has delivered more than 140 projects as principal contractor with a value of £300 million in the last five years.