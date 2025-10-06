Secure your spot now for magical Christmas events at Bridgnorth Garden Centre

This year, #LightUpChristmas by booking into one of the centre’s magical events that include:

Christmas Dinner: Indulge in a traditional festive feast served in a warm and welcoming setting, perfect for family and friends to celebrate together. Celebrate with slow roasted beef and Yorkshire pudding, Roast turkey with all the trimmings, delicate haddock Mornay, or a root vegetable Wellington. Finish with a sweet Christmas pudding, cinnamon swirl cheesecake, chocolate & sour cherry roulade, or a zesty lemon tart.

Festive Afternoon Tea: A seasonal twist on a much-loved classic, complete with sweet treats and savoury delights to enjoy during the Christmas period.

Santa's Grotto Experience: Experience the true magic of Christmas at Santa’s Grotto, where children are warmly welcomed by Santa’s cheerful elves into their festive workshop. Families will then meet Father Christmas himself for a special moment to treasure, with the opportunity to take their own photos. Santa will present each child with a gift and share a personal message to make this moment extra special.

Baby & Toddler Grotto: Make unforgettable memories with the Baby & Toddler Santa’s Grotto for little ones up to age two. From the moment you arrive, Santa’s friendly elves will welcome you into their festive workshop for a magical experience and adorable photos with Santa.

Quiet Grotto Experience: Create lasting memories at the Quiet Santa’s Grotto, specially designed for children with autism or additional needs. To ensure a calm and enjoyable experience, there are no queues, fewer visitors, and a personalised, one-on-one visit with Santa in a relaxed, quiet setting.

Book now to avoid disappointment: https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=bridgnorth-garden-centre

Steph Woolley, centre manager, said: "We can't wait to celebrate the festive season with you at Bridgnorth Garden Centre. Join us for a season of celebration, community, and festive cheer. Our team is dedicated to making your visit truly special. From twinkling lights to heart-warming experiences, Bridgnorth Garden Centre is your destination for Christmas magic. Bring your loved ones and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.”