Organic Estate Announces Strategic Land Sale and Future Growth Plans

The decision, made by Owner Lord Newborough, will see around 1,000 acres of productive grassland at Glynllifon for sale.

The move is designed to create opportunities for others — particularly younger farmers — to bring renewed investment, energy, and expertise to the land.

By transferring stewardship of this historic area, the Estate aims to ensure its continued vitality while sharpening its focus on core operations.

Glynllifon

The land at Glynllifon, a central part of the Estate for centuries, is being brought to market for the first time through the North Wales office of national property consultancy Carter Jonas.

This development will allow the award-winning organic business to dedicate further attention to its 12,500-acre base near Corwen, where growth and innovation remain at the forefront.

Today, Rhug Estate employs more than 100 people across its farm shop, café, drive thru, takeaway, cutting plant, and luxury skincare line, Rhug Wild Beauty.

Lord Newborough remains committed to steering the brand toward continued success, embracing diversification and international collaboration as a way forward for the Estate and the wider agricultural sector.

“We have received a lot of interest in the site, and strategically it makes sense to pass on around 1,000 acres at Glynllifon,” he said.

“This decision is about more than reshaping the Estate, it’s about opening-up opportunities for others to farm, supporting the next generation in north west Wales, and ensuring the land continues to play a vital role in the agricultural community.

“At the same time, it gives us the focus to build even further on the exciting growth at Corwen and continue our long-term vision for Rhug.”

The sale will be carried out in phases, beginning with an initial 265 acres available immediately via informal tender, with further parcels to follow through next spring.

Hugh O’Donnell, partner at Carter Jonas, said: “This is undoubtedly one of the most important farmland sales we have seen in North Wales in recent years. Productive grassland of this quality and scale is rarely offered to the open market, and we anticipate strong interest from across the farming community.”