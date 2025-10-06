New York Guitarist Steve Gunn to appear at the Firefly, Telford

Steve Gunn is a New York-based guitarist and songwriter. During a 15-year career, Steve has produced critically acclaimed solo, duo, and ensemble recordings on labels such as Matador Records and Three Lobed Recordings. He merges his blues, folk, ecstatic free jazz, and psych influences into a singular, virtuosic stream.

Performing on the same night is James Elkington, a British-born, Chicago-based guitarist known for his refined playing, folk roots and ambient layering. He has collaborated with artists like Jeff Tweedy and Joan Shelley, and explores new creative terrain in his latest album Me Neither.