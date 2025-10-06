Launch of 450 year milestone celebrations at Ysgol Rhiwabon

The first recorded mention of the school is in 1618 when it was described as, 'A decent schoolhouse erected upon the north side of the churchyard by the consent of the Vicar of Ruabon and gentlemen, freeholders and inhabitants of the said parish'.

During the last 450 years the school has evolved and developed, remaining at the heart of Ruabon and the local community.

The joy of teaching lies in moments of awe and wonder and this was clearly on display on Thursday September 25th, 2025, when every student and staff member launched the first of many events planned throughout this academic year, to mark Ysgol Rhiwabon’s proud history.

One student commented on the fact that Ysgol Rhiwabon has been standing through almost all the events he has studied in his History lessons. A very powerful thought.

Recently, the students became a part of history themselves, as each one, alongside staff members, formed 450 on the school playing field; each individual representing together the importance of the school community.

Headteacher Mrs. Ferron-Evans, commented,

“This launch demonstrated the pride we all share in our school. Both students and staff were excited to be part of the first event.

The Sun was shining and staff were able to reflect on the long history of the school as well as the bright future represented by all the young people who formed 450 so proudly.

We look forward to sharing more celebration snapshots of our school throughout this academic year.”