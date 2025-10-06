Blackberry Fair’s annual Fiddle on the Fringe Reggae Event

Another Arts Alive/Blackberry fair event, Canadian singer-songwriter Duane Forrest presents his captivating, award-winning music-storytelling show.

Born to Jamaican parents in Toronto, reggae and his profound admiration for Bob Marley shaped his music and his life.

Step into an uplifting evening of music and stories as Duane takes you on a journey through history, cultural impact and the timeless songs of the reggae icon. Through storytelling, live music and audience interaction, he shares how reggae connected him to his roots.

Expect an intimate night of warmth, rhythm and inspiration - perfect for reggae fans and music lovers of all kinds.

Tickets at £12 adults and £6 for under 18's are available on www.artsalive.co.uk or on 07506724572.