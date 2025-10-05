Shrewsbury teen with cerebral palsy launches fundraiser to continue cycling

British Cycling via its Limitless Programme kindly donated an ICE Trike to the SSV team to use during their bi-weekly Inclusive Sports sessions. And Zoe’s love for the sport blossomed after Ioan Said, Cycle Development Lead at the Sports Village, introduced her to one of these specially adapted vehicles. He said:

“Seeing Zoe take to the ICE Trike so naturally was incredible. Inclusive sports sessions like ours can make a real difference, opening doors for young people to experience the thrill and benefits of cycling.

“Despite the challenges posed by her complex conditions, Zoe faces life with remarkable strength and a radiant smile, especially when she’s out cycling. It’s wonderful to see her enthusiasm and how the Limitless Programme’s adaptive equipment can change lives by encouraging activity and confidence.”

Zoe on the ICE Trike

The cost of a trike exceeds £2,000 and seemed out of reach for Zoe to continue her cycling journey. Until mum, Sally, stepped in and launched a GoFundMe campaign to help make Zoe’s dream a reality. She said:

“The trike offers Zoe more than just exercise, it’s become a source of joy and independence. We want to give her the chance to continue enjoying the freedom that cycling brings.

“Zoe has even started her own business, Zoe’s Beadz, selling handmade bracelets and keyrings to help raise the money. We want to support her and help make her dream happen.”

To contribute to the fundraiser, visit Fundraiser by Sally Goode : Help Zoe Get Back on a Bike!

To find out more about Shrewsbury Sports Village, visit here - https://www.shropshireleisurecentres.com/

