Talking Point with Vicky Turrell: 'We're discharging you from the virtual hospital'

This was a way of me getting care at home but not taking up a bed in hospital. They kept in touch on the phone and by visits, in some cases they can even contact you by computer. I had a special phone number to ring and they would talk to me if I was worried. All was well and I know that Shropshire is working on other ways of safely cutting admissions for our busy hospital beds. Virtual wards could be an answer.

Our mini woodland and orchard for our new garden are still virtual. We have the positions marked and the turf has been cut but so far it is too early to buy bare rooted trees. We have still got my supermarket apple tree in a plant pot and I could not resist another one from a garden centre. I wanted an apple tree that produces bright red apples just like the ones I think I remember from childhood. There is one named Discovery and a few days ago I rang our usual nursery which is near where we used to live. The garden centre customer service representative said that they had two available. Then, days later, just before we set off, I rang to confirm as it is quite a journey for us now from our new house. But they said sorry both trees had just sold I was twenty-four hours too late.

In desperation I rang round the Shrewsbury Garden centres.

“Yes,” they said, “this is our last one would you like us to reserve it for you?” Of course, I said ‘Yes,’ even though I had not seen it. But I made up my mind to reject it if it was not in good condition. The last one remaining would surely be the worst.

I fell in love with it as soon as I saw it. There it was standing bravely alone at the counter labelled ‘Customer Services’. It was sturdy and upright with a bright red apple label and it had my name on. ‘Vicky Turrell’ it said.

Of course, I bought it.





