Open Evening to highlight student wellbeing, inclusion, and smooth transition to secondary at one of the UK's top-performing secondary schools

An open evening will be held on Tuesday, September 30, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, giving prospective learners and their families the opportunity to explore the school’s facilities, meet staff, hear from pupils, and experience its welcoming community.

Headteacher Zoe Evans will deliver talks at 5pm and 6.30pm in the main hall.

She said: “We are very proud of the nurturing environment we provide here at Ysgol Eirias. The emotional and physical wellbeing of our learners is at the heart of everything we do, and that includes supporting pupils and their families through the important transition from primary to secondary school.”

The school places particular emphasis on its wellbeing and transition strategy, developed in partnership with local headteachers. This collaborative approach treats the move from Year 6 to Year 7 as a journey for both pupils and families rather than a single step.

“We have been working closely with our cluster of primary schools over several years to refine the transition process,” said Mrs Evans.

“Regular meetings between headteachers, senior leaders, and staff have allowed us to build on strong relationships and make sure young people feel ready, supported, and excited about the next stage of their education.”

The school is to showcase its facilities and wellbeing strategy next week

National recognition has followed, with the school named among the Top 10 in Wales in the Sunday Times Parent Power guide.

Its open evenings typically draw up to 800 visitors, with departments running sample activities, guided tours, and discussions on topics such as Additional Learning Needs (ALN), inclusion, and transition.

The facilities are another standout feature, including a stadium, gym, The Barn, and a new Inclusion Centre – a quiet sensory space for students with ALN or vulnerabilities.

“The facilities reflect our progressive nature, but what makes them truly special is how they’re used to enrich learning and wellbeing,” added Mrs Evans.

“We’ve seen a huge rise in participation in extracurricular activities – from rugby, football, and gymnastics through to cooking and wellbeing sessions – which is fantastic for confidence, friendships, and enjoyment.”

The school is also piloting innovative support for vulnerable learners with low attendance or difficulty re-engaging after Covid.

Pont Perthyn, a flexible learning provision, offers small-group, bitesize lessons in a calm environment designed to help learners overcome school-based anxiety and reintegrate into mainstream classes. It forms part of the school’s inclusive ethos, Cynefin Eirias, which ensures every student feels they belong and can succeed.

Attendance has already risen by 3% in the last year, thanks to Pont Perthyn alongside targeted campaigns and incentives.

“We want every child to thrive, not only academically but socially and emotionally,” said Mrs Evans.

“Our open evening is the perfect chance to see how Eirias is achieving that – and to feel the special sense of community that makes us who we are.”