Tide Lines announce Birmingham show as they celebrate 10 years with biggest ever European & UK tour in 2026

Formed in 2016, Tide Lines released their debut single Far Side of the World that summer. Ten years on, the track has become their signature song with nearly 12 million streams, while the band themselves have gone on to achieve three consecutive Scottish number one albums — each breaking into the UK Top 15 — entirely independently. Their latest release, 2025’s Glasgow Love Story, landed them a UK No.11.

Reflecting on their journey, vocalist/guitarist Robert Robertson says: “We’ve always said if we were still doing this in 10 years’ time it would be mission accomplished. To reach this point still independent, still doing what we love, and still with the support of such amazing fans – it means everything to us.”

Tide Lines are celebrating a decade as a band. Picture: Nathan Dunphy

The 10th Anniversary Tour will see the band embark on an extensive run of European shows in April visiting Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark followed by a UK and Ireland tour in May. The celebrations will then culminate in a major birthday event in September 2026, with full details to be revealed soon. “If anyone’s enjoyed a Tide Lines show in the last 10 years, you’ll want to be there,” Robertson hints. “This is going to be the biggest of them all.”

From sold-out nights at Glasgow’s legendary Barrowlands (where they were inducted into the venue’s Hall of Fame in 2024) to festival main stages at The Reeling, Belladrum, HebCelt, and beyond, Tide Lines have become one of Scotland’s most loved bands, their anthemic indie-folk resonating far beyond the Highlands and Islands that shaped them.

Tide Lines will be at Birmingham's O2 Academy 2, on 8 May 2026.

Tickets are on sale at: tidelinesband.com/pages/shows