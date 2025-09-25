Projector bring experimental noise to The Sunflower Lounge

Formed in 2018, Projector blends angular rhythms, lush harmonies, and hook-heavy riffs with a DIY ethos that has seen them self-produce and record their own material. Their debut album, Now When We Talk It’s Violence, is a whirlwind of genre collisions that veers from Joy Division-inspired darkness to Squid-style chaos, with flashes of warped country and grunge-infused pop. It’s a record that thrives on contrast, and their live set promises to be just as dynamic.

Joining the bill are The Bunny Suit, a post-punk outfit from the North West whose stripped-back sound delivers raw immediacy and jagged minimalism. Their music is urgent, atmospheric, and built for the stage.

Brighton Post-punks Projector

Opening the night are Rood End, a rising West Midlands band formed in late 2023. Drawing influence from Shame, Fontaines D.C. and The Murder Capital, they channel the restless energy of contemporary post-punk with a sharp local edge.

Tickets are on sale now, at: uncover.seetickets.com/event/projector/the-sunflower-lounge/3428070