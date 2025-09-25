Local humanitarian running Ultra Marathon for Ukraine

Tally Wolloshin, whose family lives on the Shropshire–Worcestershire border, will line up for the Yr Wyddfa Ultra Marathon on Saturday, September 27. The gruelling event covers more than 29 miles across the rugged terrain of Snowdonia. After months of intense training, Tally is taking on the challenge to raise both funds and awareness for a cause close to her heart: Ukraine.

For the past two years, Tally has lived and worked in Kyiv, supporting frontline communities through initiatives such as Insulate Ukraine and the Ukraine Shortlist. These projects provide emergency support to civilians, from repairing shattered windows in bomb-damaged homes to funding grassroots organisations that help communities endure under fire.

Tally in training

Despite the constant threat of aerial bombardment and the emotional toll of working with civilians affected by war, Tally has kept up her training, often running before her humanitarian workday. She particularly values long runs in Kyiv’s forested national park, a rare escape within the city.

Speaking ahead of the challenge, she said: “As a Brit, you’re used to seeing war through a screen. But reality is different. Seeing how people live day to day changes your worldview. Ukraine is facing more attacks and greater challenges than ever, and it is important we do not look away.”

Tally in training

Tally is raising money for the Ukraine Shortlist, which supports local organisations providing everything from medical aid to community rebuilding. Having worked closely with these groups, she says their grit and impact inspired her to push through the difficulties of preparing for the race.

She added: “Coming home for this race feels important. I am proud to be from the West Midlands. There is something about this part of the world that understands Ukraine and its courage and resilience. I have been really moved by people’s support and am extremely grateful.”

Tally at home in Shropshire

Anyone wishing to support Tally’s effort and contribute to the Ukraine Shortlist can do so by donating online here.

Some of the Ukrainians Tally aims to help

