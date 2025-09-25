Cycling for steam: Enthusiasts ride 125 miles to keep heritage loco on track

2857 was restored by volunteers on the SVR and has spent the subsequent decades taking passengers up and down the Severn Valley, along with several stints to other preserved railways.

It was taken out of service in 2023 and is currently awaiting its next planned overhaul. Part of the work needed on the loco will be completed by Riley’s (a renowned locomotive engineering firm in Bury) whilst the boiler will be overhauled in the Severn Valley’s own boiler workshop at Bridgnorth.

Mission accomplished! L-R riders Dai Price, Simon Brooks, Adam Kyte, team support David Gregory and rider Meg Gregory at Bewdley Station.

The ride was undertaken over two days in August 2025 with an overnight stop at the converted medieval castle in St Braivel’s which now serves as a YHA. The team’s ages ranged from 49 to 72, proving that it’s not just kids that can have fun on a bike! The route from Barry passed through industrial areas of South Wales, onto the rolling hills of Gloucestershire and finally up the glorious Severn Valley in Worcestershire to the finishing point at Bewdley Station on 20th August, fifty years ago to the day that 2857 arrived on the railway.

The riders taking a break iby the Transporter Bridge, South Wales

The 2857 Society have raised the majority of the funds needed for the overhaul, but are still busy finding the £60,000 shortfall! The bike ride from Barry to Bewdley (B2B) has raised over £6,000 to date towards this figure, which was over double the team’s target of £2857. The ride was also supported by Bewdley Brewery, who provided T-shirts for all the riders and pump clips for their handlebars branded with their own popular ‘2857’ ale.

For more information and to sponsor the ride please visit: justgiving.com/page/barrytobewdley