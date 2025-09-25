Adoption Focus and BookTrust launch Story Explorers initiative

Story Explorers is a subscription service which offers a way to build a sense of familiarity, security, and identity, which can improve stability and success in adoptive families. The programme provides the tools carers need to create a nurturing home environment, enhancing their parenting experience.

Every month, subscribers will receive a kit delivered straight to their door. Each one will include:

Two sensitively selected books chosen by experts and practitioners

Choice of book buddy toy for each child, developing personal agency

Story kits delivered directly to families, ensuring each child feels held in mind

Exciting play resources and ‘curiosity cards’ to support connection and inspiration on how to engage with the stories

This unique programme for children aged two to five years is specifically designed to be adoption sensitive.

Story Explorers is a new initiative aimed at promoting the importance of reading to adoptive families

Rebecca Rudge, Designated Director of Operations at Adoption Focus said: “We’re proud to be working with BookTrust on this important initiative for children and families. Sharing stories is a wonderful way to support bonding, promote identity, and hear the child’s voice.”

Adoption Focus is subsidising the cost of subscriptions for up to 40 of its adoptive families, so it can be received for just £9.99 per month for six months.

Benefits documented from trials of the scheme include:

Shared rituals and anticipation: the kits have initiated or enhanced reading routines that have nurtured connections. Amongst children in care, this has also helped build trust and a sense of belonging

Child-initiated engagement: the kits have led children to seek out books and reading by choice, showing growing confidence and emotional expression

Flexible reading experiences and enjoyable shared moments: the kits have allowed for flexibility in styles of reading and the discovery of new ways of enjoying time together

Speech development and communication skills: the kits have supported children’s speech and communication skills by encouraging interactive dialogue, enhancing interactions

For more information about Story Explorers please visit the BookTrust website.