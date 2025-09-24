Money Matters: Save on broadband and phone deals with social tariffs

If you’re finding it hard to keep up with broadband and phone bills, you may be able to save money with something called a social tariff.

These are discounted deals offered by many providers to people on certain benefits such as Universal Credit.

Social tariffs are designed to help households stay connected without paying more than they can afford. They usually cost between £10 and £20 a month, often much less than standard packages.

They also come with flexible terms. In most cases, you won’t be tied into a long contract and you won’t face penalties if your circumstances change or you need to leave the deal.

Each provider has its own eligibility rules and offers, so it’s worth checking what’s available.

The likes of BT, Sky, Virgin Media, Vodafone and smaller providers all offer social tariffs, though they might sometimes have a different name such as ‘essential’ or ‘basic’ packages.

Dan Bebbington

Switching to a social tariff could save you hundreds of pounds a year, and can even unlock other savings on things like TV and mobile phone deals if taken out with the same provider.

These packages are usually available to anyone claiming means-tested benefits, including Universal Credit, Pension Credit and legacy benefits, though some providers also offer them to people who receive council tax support and even non-means-tested benefits like PIP.

If you’re currently in a contract but find you’re eligible for your provider’s social tariff, you can usually switch to a social tariff without having to pay exit fees.

Switching to a social tariff is quick and easy, with most providers running instant eligibility checks using just your name, date of birth and national insurance number. The switch can usually then be done remotely without interrupting your internet access.

Before choosing a provider, check what speeds their social tariff packages offer, as some only come with standard speeds which may not be enough if you use your broadband for things like video calls or gaming.

As well as social tariffs, you should check your eligibility for other support such as council tax reductions and money off your water bills.

If you’re struggling to pay bills, don’t let them mount up without taking action. Speak to your providers as soon as possible and ask what help they can offer you. Wrekin Housing Group customers can also contact our Money Matters team for support at any time.