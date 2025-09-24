Harvest event celebrates arrival of autumn at Blists Hill Victorian Town

For the Harvest Festival celebrations, locally-made food will be on display in the town’s exhibits. Visitors will be able to join in a typical harvest tradition and make their own corn dollies to take home. Twice a day there will be special harvest services visitors can attend, led by the town’s vicar. For this weekend only, the bakery will also sell special products like plaited loaves and other seasonal sweet treats.

Eleanor Atkins, Demonstrator in the bakery at Blists Hill Victorian Town, preparing bread for the Harvest Festival. Picture: Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

On the same weekend, Blists Hill will host its final steam event of the year. Visitors will be able to see steam engines including a stone crusher, a steam roller and a steam fire pump in action, demonstrating how important steam power was to Victorian life.

Ross Davidson, Visitor Engagement Manager at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “As people have done for centuries, the townsfolk at Blists Hill Victorian Town are celebrating the Harvest Festival, and we hope visitors will come and join us. Our interactive events, with a service and the chance to make corn dollies, will show how Victorians marked this significant time of the year.

Harvest Festival at Blists Hill Victorian Town. Picture: Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

“Steam fans of all ages will also enjoy the last chance of the year to see miniature steam engines on the town’s streets, bringing to life the sights and smells of Victorian life.”

For full details of events, tickets and annual pass prices, visit ironbridge.org.uk