Talking Point with Vicky Turrell: 'Sorry I haven’t any cash on me'

The trees have been in crisis this year too. Have you noticed that there are lots of tree and hedgerow fruits? They do this when they think that they might die, it is a mast year. This year has been so hot and dry that the trees set a mechanism for survival. If they have lots of seeds or fruits, then their chances of continuing increase. We are in a new house now so I cannot tell you about how well our old orchard has done but at the bottom of our new garden we have a holly tree and in the summer we had the joy of a wild rose growing up it. Now when I go out there are masses of round red holly berries and oval orange rose hips.

Vicky Turrell

Now is the time we are thinking about planting. We are going to grow a mini orchard and woodland. So far, we have not dared to buy the trees but thankfully the rain has come and we will soon be ready to go to a garden nursery to choose. Mind you, I did buy one tree in the summer against all advice. Not only was it very hot weather, but I bought it from outside a supermarket. It was like a stick with leaves on. We all looked on it gloomily. But by some mysterious luck (and regular watering) the plant has not only thrived, but it has also grown taller. We could be eating apples next year!

In preparation for this planting. Mr T has dug out squares from the grassy area so that when the time comes it will be easy to dig down to make room for the tree roots. We look out of the window and imagine our trees in full leaf next year. Hoping for the best.

