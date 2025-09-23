Your entry can be traditional or more modern in style. You may wish to express how your entry is to be performed and the accompaniment is at the discretion on the composer. Entries are welcome from anyone within the UK.

Sing Aloud is being held in Wellington

Categories:

A) New* words and tune (Gauntlet Award)

B) Existing** words and a new* tune (Corbett Award)

C) Existing** tune and new* words. (John Taylor Award)

D) Under 18 (at the time of entry) for any of the above categories. (Bevington Award)

*(‘New’ - not previously published or publically performed)

**(‘Existing’ - those in public domain.)

An award of £100 will be offered to the winner judged to be the best in each category. First prize only for each category with highly commended in each category. The decision of the Judges Panel is final.

For further details and Entry Form please follow the link here-

https://allsaints-wellington.org.uk/uncategorized/sing-aloud-hymn-writing-competition/