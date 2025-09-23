New exhibition "@Tight Control: Human Rights in Neon Lights" at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery

The slogans are presented in bright neon and are drawn from the artist’s work in the disability rights campaigns and demonstrations during the 1990s. During this period Partington campaigned alongside other major artists, performers and members of the wider disabled community for social justice issues affecting disabled communities.

Slogans include "Access Now" and "Disability Pride" which serves as rallying cry for systemic change, while "Love Not Pity" challenges societal perceptions and stereotypes. These powerful messages are a testament to the resilience and advocacy of disabled activists and the power of art as a catalyst for change.

The neon slogans are all depicted in vivid colours, another reference to the historic disability rights campaigns, including shocking pink on black; evocative of the t-shirts and placards used during the demonstrations in the late 90s. The strong contrast of the colours also enhances accessibility for blind and partially sighted people, an issue of personal significance to the artist. By highlighting these contrasts, Partington honours activism and prioritises inclusivity in her work.

New @Tight Control: Human Rights in Neon Lights exhibition opens at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery

Partington commented: "Art has the power to challenge perceptions and inspire change. I hope this exhibition will spark conversations and encourage visitors to see the world through a different lens. I have worked in the arts sector all over the world, and I’m so pleased that I’ve now been able to showcase my work in my home county of Shropshire."

Cllr James Owen, Shropshire Council's Portfolio Holder for Housing and Leisure, adds: "We are delighted to host Zoe’s exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery. This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to engage with important social issues through the medium of art. We encourage everyone to come and experience this inspiring showcase funded by Arts Council England."

The exhibition will be on display at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery until 29 November, from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday, and closed on Sundays and Mondays. Admission is free, with donations encouraged to support the Museum’s work. For all details, including access information, check out Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery - Shropshire Museums