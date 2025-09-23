Morris Care staff take fundraising to new heights

Amy and Laura, Social Life Coordinators at Morris Care, joined forces with Charlotte, a Carer, and Gemma, a Care Supervisor, to tackle the Wrekin in an unusual way – by pushing each other up in wheelchairs. Their unique challenge aimed to raise as much money as possible for the residents they support.

The team’s efforts were rewarded with £370 in donations, which will go directly towards enhancing the lives of those living at Morris Care Centre.

Charlotte, Amy, Laura and Gemma.

Charlotte, Laura, Gemma and Amy at the top.