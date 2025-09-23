Morris Care staff take fundraising to new heights
Laura, Amy, Charlotte and Gemma from Morris Care Centre in Wellington took on the Wrekin in wheelchairs, pushing each other to the top in a fun but challenging fundraiser. Their teamwork and determination paid off, raising £370 to support activities and special treats for residents at the home.
Amy and Laura, Social Life Coordinators at Morris Care, joined forces with Charlotte, a Carer, and Gemma, a Care Supervisor, to tackle the Wrekin in an unusual way – by pushing each other up in wheelchairs. Their unique challenge aimed to raise as much money as possible for the residents they support.
The team’s efforts were rewarded with £370 in donations, which will go directly towards enhancing the lives of those living at Morris Care Centre.