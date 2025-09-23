Award-winning author and designer to link with staff

Mark sent a message to the school to say: ”Good to be back working with the Ysgol Rhiwabon team. We’ll be kicking off our ‘Plus One’ Learning Cycles programme exploring the power of clarity”.

Over the last seventeen years, Mark Burns has developed a proven track record in improving teaching and leadership in education. He’s co-authored two best-selling books in this field.

Mark Burns

More recently, he has worked with FTSE100 retailer and third sector organisations, to develop the quality and impact of their learning and development programmes.

Through his work, he has developed a deep understanding of learning design and how to overcome the barriers to learning in organisations.

Ysgol Rhiwabon

Mrs. Ferron-Evans, Headteacher said: "We are delighted to be able to work with Mark again for this coming academic year and integrate his learning into our Continuous Professional Development training programme for staff at the school. This is a tremendous opportunity for everyone here to further develop their teaching and learning skills.”

More information can be found about Mark Burns at: mark-burns.co.uk