A fond farewell: Montgomery House celebrates Irene's remarkable career at 83

Renowned for her tireless dedication, Irene continued to work 12-hour shifts right up until her retirement—a true testament to her passion and commitment to those in her care. Her decision to step down was prompted by a thoughtful desire to begin slowing down, having given so much of herself to the profession she loved.

Irene celebrates her retirement with her beloved colleagues

Home Manager Rhea Paller paid tribute to Irene’s remarkable contribution: “We have been blessed to have Irene working here at Montgomery House. Her dedication and commitment are inspiring to everyone, and she will be sorely missed.”

Coverage Care’s Chief Executive, Debbie Price, also shared her admiration: “Irene is a truly remarkable lady. Her compassionate and hardworking nature embodies everything we hold dear in our Coverage Care family.”

Irene was given a fitting retirement party at Montgomery House

To celebrate her legacy, Montgomery House hosted a warm and joyful retirement party, where Irene was surrounded by colleagues, residents, and friends—many of whom she has supported and uplifted throughout her career.

Coverage Care extends its deepest gratitude to Irene Woods for her decades of service and wishes her a peaceful, fulfilling, and well-earned retirement.