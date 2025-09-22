Rotary club's 11 year support for primary school

Donations totalling £14,510 have been made by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club to the Grange Primary School which began 18 months prior to the appointment of current head Charlie Summers in May 2016.

The latest donation of £1,750 to support the current 156 pupil Grange School will cover the purchase of school uniforms, principally jumpers and polo shirts supplemented by supermarket vouchers for underwear and school shoes.

The Rotary funding will also cover the cost of the local Food Hub delivering food, such as bread, twice weekly for pupils and their families struggling financially.

“We couldn’t manage without Rotary’s financial support and I cannot thank the Shrewsbury Severn Club enough for their generosity over all these years – it’s been absolutely amazing,” said Charlie.

“I can remember specifically asking the club for support during Covid with technology for the children and also making Christmas magical. This has got better and better every subsequent year with school uniforms and now the Food Hub.

“We couldn’t do some of the activities that we do here without full Rotary support and the impact it has on our every ‘Granger’ – part of our logo whereby we are all Grangers with an owl and anything is achievable.

“We are hoping our relationship with Shrewsbury Severn Rotary will grow stronger and stronger – Rotary is very special to the Grange Primary School where it is just like a grandparent to all of our children.”

Headteacher Charlie Summers with school uniforms in front of the Grange Primary School’s logo.

She is now looking forward to the strong partnership making this coming Christmas another ‘unforgettable’ one with Rotary providing their Santa sleigh to entertain pupils whose nationalities now include Polish, Turkish, Spanish, Filipinos, Zambians and Nepalese.

“We are very proud to have the children of these nationalities who are making a significant difference to the school which thanks to the support of Rotary is on a journey.

“And as well as the things we have proudly done – such as our recent very good Ofsted report – we are far from complacent and looking forward to the future with great optimism.”

Rotarian Kerry Ferguson, who was a governor of the Grange Primary School for more than five years, said on behalf of the club: “Apart from providing financial assistance, we helped with one-to-one reading support for a number of years.

“We continue with book gifts for all the children at Christmas and these are delivered by Santa himself.

“We have also supported the school by providing two school governors for many years and are delighted to continue to help.”

He added: “This is a great example of the contribution that Rotary can make to the local community.”

Anyone wishing to know more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk