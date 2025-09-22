Roger marks 50 years of song as dedicated chorister
At the Orthopaedic Male Voice Choir’s practice on September 18, chorister, Roger Tanner was presented with a framed award and engraved glass plaque in recognition of his 50 years of service and commitment to the choir.
By contributor Christopher Forde
Published
Last updated
Roger, who was a 15-year-old school boy when he joined the choir, said that he had enjoyed every moment of his time at the countless choir practices and concerts and wished he could do it all over again.
The choir practices every Thursday at 7.30pm at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in the upstairs conference room. The choir was formed in 1968 and will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2028.
The choir welcomes new members, experienced and non-experienced.