Roger marks 50 years of song as dedicated chorister

Roger, who was a 15-year-old school boy when he joined the choir, said that he had enjoyed every moment of his time at the countless choir practices and concerts and wished he could do it all over again.

The choir practices every Thursday at 7.30pm at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in the upstairs conference room. The choir was formed in 1968 and will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2028.

The choir welcomes new members, experienced and non-experienced.

Roger, on the left, being presented with a framed award by the choir chairman, Chris Forde.

Left Nick Turner musical director right Alistair Wright chorister

Roger with Andy Young Secretary, John Darling chorister and musical accompanists Sian West & Cath Wilson

Roger with, Left Harry Pickervance Treasurer, Right Mike Bossen chorister.